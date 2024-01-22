Angola has unveiled the winning bids for four onshore blocks in the Congo and Kwanza basins, with a local company picking up two of the choicest blocks.

This onshore licensing round was launched in early October, with ANPG, Angola’s upstream regulator, unveiling the bidders in late November.

Since that time, the petroleum agency has been sifting through details of bids and bidders to come up with a list of runners and riders whose offers, as well as their technical and financial capabilities, clear all the required hurdles.