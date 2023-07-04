A semi-submersible rig set to drill an important exploration well for ExxonMobil offshore eastern Canada has docked in Newfoundland & Labrador.

After drilling two unsuccessful probes on the Harp and Hampden prospects between late 2019 and mid-2022, the supermajor needs to boost its exploration credentials in a province where it is the dominant oil producer through its stakes in the large Hibernia and Hebron oilfields.

The Hercules semisub arrived in Bays Bull over the weekend where it is being readied to drill a shallow-water exploration well on the Gale prospect for the US supermajor.