Eni has drilled a positive appraisal well on one of a major gas discovery in the East Mediterranean, Upstream understands.

The region — despite the war in Gaza — is of major strategic importance to the upstream industry, and Europe, and is currently the focus on a concerted exploration and appraisal efforts offshore to boost gas reserves.

Drilling campaigns are currently underway offshore Egypt, Turkey and Cyprus, while plans are afoot to explore offshore Israel and Lebanon if security conditions allow.