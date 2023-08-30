Oslo-listed seismic giants PGS and TGS and joint venture partner SLB (formerly Schlumberger) are forging ahead with the third phase of their multi-client 3D survey in the Sarawak basin, offshore Malaysia, after securing the required pre-funding.

PGS’ survey vessel Ramform Sovereign is expected to imminently mobilise for phase three, which will cover approximately 5300 square kilometres with completion of the acquisition anticipated in late November.

“Sarawak basins [sic] are one of Southeast Asia’s most exciting exploration hotspots, with numerous oil and gas discoveries announced in recent months,” said TGS chief executive Kristian Johansen.

“Malaysia continues to form a key part of our multi-client data library, and together with our partners, we look forward to delivering high-quality seismic data across the Sarawak basins.”

National energy company Petronas, through Malaysia Petroleum Management, is actively enhancing its data sets that will introduce new plays to be explored, especially in imaging the pre-Middle Miocene Unconformity (MMU) play in the deep-water area of the Sarawak basin.

This enhancement is intended to enable prospective companies to effectively assess the potential opportunities for exploration and participate in the Malaysia Bid Round, said TGS.

Article continues below the advert

Exploration opportunities

The ongoing 2023 Malaysia Bid Round includes three blocks offshore Sarawak — one deep-water and two shallow-water tracts — that combined account for the remaining 10% of acreage off the East Malaysia state.

Shallow-water Block SK 510 is expected to be highly contested, considering it surrounds structures including PTTEP’s Lang Lebah giant gas discovery, which encountered more than 600 metres of net pay, and the Thai operator’s subsequent Paprika find.

SK 510’s in-place reserves are pegged at 3.79 billion barrels of oil equivalent and prospective bidders will need to commit to at least two firm wells in the initial four-year exploration term.

“Next to Lang Lebah there is a… carbonate pinnacle called the Papijat prospect,” says Saiful Adli, a staff reservoir geophysicist at MPM earlier said.

“Upon discovery, Papijat will have the opportunity to tie into the B-11 facility, which is 17 kilometres away, or alternatively to the future Lang Lebah hub, which is only seven kilometres away.”

The most exciting prospect on Sarawak Block 5E, where water depths range from 800 to 2300 metres, is Laici, located just seven kilometres north of Shell’s under-development Marjoram sour gas discovery.

Although a minimum two-well commitment is also required on this block, which has about 3 billion boe in place, 5E carries a five-year exploration term.

“[The] Sarawak basin comprises of a proven petroleum system with many producing fields. By acquiring multi-client data with our Ramform vessels and GeoStreamer technology, PGS and partners will provide high quality regional scale seismic data that will improve regional understanding of the petroleum systems," said Rune Olav Pedersen, PGS chief executive.

TGS and PGS on Wednesday confirmed that pre-funding has been secured to expand the multi-client 3D coverage in the Sarawak basin.

Petronas in August 2020 awarded a multi-year contract to the consortium to acquire and process up to 105,000 square kilometres of multi-client 3D seismic data over a five-year period in the Sarawak Basin.

The first phase of the Sarawak multi-client 3D project encompassed 8400 square kilometres, succeeded by an additional 6800 square kilometres during phase two, which was completed earlier in August.

Petronas intends to review the MB2 2023 bids between 18 September and 18 October while the deadline for the submissions of technical reports is 15 November.

The MPM intends to award production sharing contracts from this acreage release in December this year and January 2024.

Updated to include details of some of the Sarawak blocks currently on offer.