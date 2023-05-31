A consortium of TGS, PGS and SLB (formerly Schlumberger) has secured pre-funding for a 6885 square kilometre multi-client seismic survey in the North Luconia province in the prospective Sarawak basin offshore Malaysia.

As the custodian of Malaysia’s petroleum resources, Petronas’ Malaysia Petroleum Management is actively enhancing seismic data sets in the country that will introduce new plays to be explored… especially in the pre-MMU (mid-Miocene unconformity) play in the deep-water area of Sarawak basin, noted TGS chief executive Kristian Johansen.

This new acquisition is due to commence in June and is expected to conclude in August, with final deliverables available in the second quarter of 2024. Interim results will be available to assist with early acreage evaluation.

The survey to be shot by PGS’ vessel Ramform Sovereign is the second phase of a multi-year contract awarded initially by Petronas in August 2020 to acquire and process up to 105,000 square kilometres of multi-client 3D data over a five-year period in the basin.

“By acquiring multi-client data with our Ramform vessels and GeoStreamer technology, PGS and partnerswill provide high qualityregional scale seismic data thatwill improveunderstanding of the petroleum systems and allow for prospect level AVO analysis and leads mapping beyond the established offshore Sarawak producing assets,” said PGS chief executive Rune Olav Pedersen.

This new survey builds on the initial phase in the Sarawak North Luconia Province, which commenced in 2021 and covered 8400 square kilometres.

“Sarawak is an area that has recently experienced multiple oil and gas discoveries, and we expect this to be a very important basin for future exploration,” said Johansen.

“TGS has built an expansive multi-client data library across the Asia-Pacific region, and we are pleased to return to the Sarawak basin with our partners.”