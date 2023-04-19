A critical $35 million seismic survey has passed the halfway mark in a promising block in Namibia’s Orange basin that Australian major Woodside is paying for as part of a farm-in deal.

Last month, Woodside announced it had negotiated an option to buy an operating stake in petroleum exploration licence 87, located directly north of prospective acreage controlled by Chevron and Galp.

Woodside can secure a 56% stake in the licence in return for, among other things, paying the full cost of a 3D seismic survey covering at least 5000 square kilometres.