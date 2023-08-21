British supermajor Shell has kicked off a geophysical site survey in the UK North Sea over a gas exploration prospect in the same region as its recent Pensacola discovery.

Shell and co-venturer Deltic Energy in July last year decided to proceed with drilling the high impact Selene gas prospect on licence P2347 in the UK Southern North Sea.

Deltic on Monday said that Shell had informed it that a geophysical site survey vessel has been mobilised to acquire high resolution 2D seismic of the area where the well would be located. The data will inform location and placement of the drilling rig.

“The commencement of the site survey on Selene is another important step on the path to drilling this high-impact, low-risk prospect in the Southern North Sea,” said Deltic chief executive Graham Swindells.

The survey work is due for completion before the end of the month.

Swindells added drilling operations are scheduled for the middle of next year.

Article continues below the advert

Enabling works are expected to start in the latter part of 2023, according to Deltic’s project documentation.

The Selene prospect is one of the largest unappraised structures in the Leman Sandstone fairway of the Southern Gas Basin.

Deltic estimates Selene to contain gross prospective resources of 318 billion cubic feet of gas, with a geological chance of success of 70%.