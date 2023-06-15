Shell’s top upstream executive has confirmed that a successful flow test was carried out on its Graff discovery offshore Namibia, but cautioned against first oil flowing before 2030.

Last year, Shell proved the Orange basin’s oil potential with its Graff-1 wildcat, which was followed immediately by the La Rona-1 probe, targeting a close-by prospect.

The supermajor returned to Namibia earlier this year with Odfjell’s semi-submersible rig Deepsea Bollsta, which drilled another discovery at the Jonker-1 well, completed a drill stem test on Graff-1 and is now drilling ahead on the Lesedi-1 probe.