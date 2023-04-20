Shell is planning an appraisal well on its recent play-opening gas discovery in the UK southern North Sea, and is also committed to drilling another large gas prospect in a nearby permit.

The Pensacola wet-gas discovery earlier this year is one of the largest in this mature part of the North Sea in more than a decade, according to joint-venture partner Deltic Energy.

The discovery contains a best estimate ultimate recovery resource of 302 billion cubic feet of gas, and opened up a new exploration play.