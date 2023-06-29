Shell and TotalEnergies have started new exploration campaigns offshore Brazil, as the two players continue their search for hydrocarbons in the ultra-deepwater section of the prolific Campos basin.

The European supermajors are among the top oil and gas producers in Brazil, mainly thanks to their working interests at numerous pre-salt projects, but both have struggled in recent years to come up with their own operated discoveries in the country.

Shell on 23 June commenced drilling the Sucuarana wildcat in Block C-M-659, according to data from Brazil’s market regulator ANP.