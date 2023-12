Uruguay’s state-run company and market regulator Ancap has signed contracts for four offshore blocks in the Pelotas basin, with interest in the South American nation growing as operators seek potential analogies with giant finds in Namibia’s Orange basin.

The news take place as Brazil on Wednesday has awarded a total of 44 exploration blocks in its side of the Pelotas basin to state-controlled oil company Petrobras and US supermajor Chevron in a competitive bid round.