Shell has just started drilling a second appraisal probe on its multibillion-barrel Jonker oil discovery in Namibia’s Orange basin, a staggering 23 kilometres from the discovery well.

According to marine intelligence provider VesselsValue, the semi-submersible rig Deepsea Bollsta spudded this latest delineation well last week, fresh from completing what a Shell spokesperson told Upstream was a “successful” operation on the Jonker-1A appraisal probe.