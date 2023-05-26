Shell has spudded its third exploration well offshore Namibia and, in a move that underscores the huge potential of the red-hot Orange basin play, has extended the charter of the rig it has on duty there.

The supermajor opened up this basin last year via its Graff-1 wildcat and followed this up with a nearby find at La Rona, before chartering the semi-submersible rig Deepsea Bollsta to start a critical exploration and appraisal campaign this year.

This year, Shell has found oil in a new geological play with Jonker-1 and most recently carried out what Upstream understands was a successful production test on the Graff-1X discovery well, both in Block 2913A.