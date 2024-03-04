Shell drills new Namibia well in drive to boost debut project in prolific Orange basin

Iain EsauAfrica correspondent at UpstreamExplorationShell drills new Namibia well in drive to boost debut project in prolific Orange basinSupermajor’s latest Orange basin well targets prospect near Jonker discovery where an appraisal well has just been completedShell chief executive Wael Sawan (left) sits next to Patrick Pouyanne, his counterpart of TotalEnergies, at a conference in Abu Dhabi in October 2023. The two supermajors have made big oil and gas discoveries offshore Namibia in neighbouring acreage.Photo: AP/SCANPIXIain EsauAfrica Correspondent | London