UK supermajor Shell has its eye on a raft of potential new exploration targets offshore Malaysia, where operators are continuing to spin the drill bit in search of more oil and gas reserves and to unlock new plays.

Shell is scheduled to next week start a geophysical site survey over acreage including its MLNG, SK 439 and SK 440 production sharing contracts offshore Sarawak, where it has identified wildcat opportunities and potential development candidates — Berembun, Pechu, Teja, Pepulut, Habanero, Mengkedu, Nonsoom, Misai Kuching and Roselle.

The site survey work, which is expected to last until the end of September, will be performed by the Malaysia-flagged vessel Cassandra VI.

Shell in March 2022 added shallow-water blocks SK 439 and SK 400, and the SB-X PSC in deep water, off the coast of Sabah, to its Malaysian upstream portfolio.

Malaysia’s Petroleum Sarawak Exploration and Production (PSEP) partners Shell on blocks SK 439 and SK 440.