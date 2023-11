Shell has made a gas discovery offshore Egypt with the first completed probe in a three-well exploration campaign.

The supermajor’s Mina West-1 well hit a gas-bearing reservoir, although Shell cautioned that further evaluation of the find is needed to determine the size of this discovery.

This well was drilled in 250 metres of water in the North East El-Amriya (NEEA) block by the semi-submersible rig Stena Forth.