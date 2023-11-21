UK supermajor Shell is ramping up its exploration activities offshore Malaysia where the country veteran is still discovering and exploiting new fields to this day.

Shell is performing a geotechnical investigation over several potential prospects located on its MLNG and SK 437 production sharing contracts offshore Sarawak, East Malaysia.

The operator has chartered Trinity Offshore’s Kiribati-flagged small anchor handling tug supply vessel Geo Sovereign for this investigative work, which is targeted five structures — Selasih B24, Latok, Lemang, Habanero and J3. The survey work is envisaged to complete around year-end.

Upstream reported on 10 August that Shell had its eye on a raft of potential new exploration targets and development opportunities on its MLNG, SK 439 and SK 440 PSCs off the coast of Sarawak, namely: Berembun, Pechu, Teja, Pepulut, Nonsoom, Misai Kuching, Roselle, Mengkedu and Habanero.

The energy giant has been active in Malaysia’s E&P scene since 1891 and last year it added Sarawak shallow-water blocks SK 439 and SK 440 plus the SB 412, 2W and X blocks offshore Sabah to its upstream portfolio.