European supermajor Shell has opted to return four exploration blocks in the deep-water section of the Perdido basin offshore Mexico near the US maritime border after failing to unlock commercial resources in the area.

The move occurs as Shell unveiled plans to boost production at an oil development in the Perdido fold belt in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Shell acquired blocks 3, 4, 6 and 7 in the Perdido basin in January 2018 in Mexico’s Round 2.4