Shell has fixed a rig to drill a major exploration well offshore Mauritania by the end of 2023.

Mauritania hosts significant gas resources, particularly in BP’s Block C8, which hosts the huge BirAllah discovery and part of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field that straddles the maritime border with Senegal.

Government authorities estimate that the country holds about 100 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, mainly in BirAllah and GTA, and 400 million barrels of oil, mostly in the Banda discovery.