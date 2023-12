The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has received $382.2 million in winning bids for 311 tracts covering about 1.7 million acres in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico, with Shell the most successful bidder.

A total of 26 companies participated in the region-wide Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 261 submitting bids totalling $441.9 million, although only 20 operators ended up securing offshore blocks.