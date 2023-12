Shell aims to drill at least one more exploration well on its prolific Orange basin acreage offshore Namibia — where it has so far discovered some 5.4 billion barrels of oil — before its rig contract expires in mid-2024.

Earlier this week, the supermajor turned down an opportunity to extend its charter of Northern Ocean’s semi-submersible rig Deepsea Bollsta beyond June 2024 when its contact will now expire.