London-listed Falcon Oil & Gas and its joint venture partner Tamboran Resources have completed drilling a crucial shale well onshore Australia.

The well is crucial for the companies as it helps them to open up shale gas plays in Australia.

Tamboran Resources is the operator and holds 77.5% while partner Falcon holds 22.5% in the operation.

“The Amungee NW 3H well in EP98 has been successfully completed,” Falcon said in a statement on Monday.

“The well intersected the Amungee Member B-shale at a total vertical depth of 2,272 metres and encountered significant gas shows, in line with pre-drill expectations.”

Drilling took 17.9 days, at an average rate of 214 metres per day — 20 days faster than the Amungee 2H well, Falcon said.

The improved drilling efficiency was due to Helmerich & Payne's super-spec FlexRig Flex 3 Rig, which the JV imported from the US for Beetaloo operations.

“A stimulation program is planned for the second quarter of 2024, following the Northern Territory wet season,” according to Falcon.

The company said in August that along with its joint venture partner Tamboran Resources, the two players have discovered a substantial potential presence of dry gas during drilling of the Shenandoah South 1H (SS1H) shale gas exploration well located in Australia’s Beetaloo sub-basin, Upstream reported.

Philip O’Quigley, the chief executive of Falcon, said the company is looking forward “to the next phase of operations in the Beetaloo with the stimulation and extended production testing of SS1H commencing in November.”

Falcon added that “stimulation activities for the SS1H well in EP117 are on track to commence in November 2023 with IP30 flow rates anticipated in early 2024.”