China's second-largest energy company, Sinopec has discovered a super-large natural gas deposit in the Sichuan basin in southwestern China.

The Hexingchang gas field, located between Deyang city and Mianyang city, boasts 133 billion cubic metres of proven gas reserves as confirmed by China's regulatory authority for upstream activities, the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Situated in an area with deep and tight sandstone gas reservoirs featuring high pressure and ultra-low porosity, the development of the Hexingchang gas field poses a considerable challenge for Sinopec.