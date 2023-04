Two South American state-owned energy companies are joining forces for the first time to spud a Bolivian exploration well with potential to hold large volumes of natural gas.

Bolivia’s YPFB and Argentina’s YPF are teaming up to drill later this year the Charagua-1X prospect.

According to YPFB chief executive Armin Dorgathen Tapia, the Charagua-1X wildcat will cost about $50 million and will target more than 1 trillion cubic feet of gas.