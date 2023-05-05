Sri Lanka is taking a multipronged approach to energy security that includes a push into renewables.

Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera says the country has identified opportunities to “utilise the maximum of the available energy resources that are within Sri Lanka”.

“One of the areas that we’re looking at is offshore energy production — not just gas and oil exploration, but also offshore wind potential that could be the transition to green hydrogen,” he said.

Sri Lanka has outlined an ambitious green energy plan that envisages a 70% share for renewables in its energy mix by 2030.