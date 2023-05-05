Has Sri Lanka’s ailing energy sector finally turned a corner?

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says there are reasons to be hopeful after a devastating 2022, when the island nation found itself making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

“We’ve experienced almost everything,” Wijesekera says. “So I think the worst has passed us, and now we are looking at the future.”

The country was hit hard by a catastrophic economic and humanitarian crisis last year, triggered by acute fuel shortages as the Lankan government ran out of dollars to import crude oil.