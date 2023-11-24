Africa Oil has received “staggering” interest from oil companies keen to farm into an offshore exploration block near gas facilities in Equatorial Guinea, according to recently installed chief executive Roger Tucker.

As a result, the Toronto and Stockholm-listed independent has extended the bid submission deadline in order to give suitors more time in the data room.

Early this year, as part of a delayed licensing round, Africa Oil signed a production sharing contract for Block EG-31, which has generated such excitement.