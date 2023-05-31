Norwegian operators Aker BP and Okea will soon start drilling exploration wells near their existing producing fields offshore Norway, while two other leading operators have secured drilling rigs for next year.

Aker BP - Norway's largest independent oil and gas company - has received approval from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate to drill the Krafla Mid Statfjord exploration well in the North Sea.

The well is located in Block PL272B and has resource potential of between 10 and 59 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to the operator.