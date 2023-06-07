Several oil companies have submitted proposals for three of the six offshore blocks offered in Suriname’s latest bid round, which targeted the under-explored Demerara area north-east of major discoveries made by TotalEnergies and APA Corporation.

Suriname state-owned oil company and market regulator Staatsolie put up for grabs six blocks — 63, 64, 65, 66, 67 and 68 — in water depths ranging from 400 to 3500 metres in an effort to attract investors as exploration and production activities continue to boom in neighbouring Guyana.