Tension is mounting within TotalEnergies as the rig set to carry out the first production test on its huge Venus oil discovery offshore Namibia has just arrived at location.

Venus is touted as being one of the world’s biggest offshore discoveries of recent years, based on results from the original discovery well that were announced in February last year.

However, the French supermajor’s chief executive Patrick Pouyanne has always cautioned against the size of Venus being over-hyped until one or more wells have actually been tested.