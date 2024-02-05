Norwegian geophysical company TGS has partnered with US-French oilfield services company SLB to start a fresh ocean bottom node (OBN) multi-client acquisition programme in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Set to kick off in the first quarter of 2024, the Engagement 5 OBN multi-client acquisition initiative marks the initiation of the seventh programme for the seismic joint venture.

The acquisition plan encompasses 157 outer continental shelf blocks, covering an extensive 3650 square kilometres through a long offset, sparse OBN survey, TGS said on Monday.