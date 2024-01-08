Seismic survey contractor TGS, in collaboration with joint venture consortium partners PGS and SLB, has secured prefunding to enhance multi-client seismic data coverage in the Sabah basin offshore Malaysia.

The seventh phase of this multi-year project involves the acquisition of more than 5000 line kilometres of new 2D seismic data.

This phase also involves processing more than 2600 kilometres of legacy seismic data and 2800 square kilometres of 2D-cubed processing, as part of a multi-year contract originally awarded by Petronas in 2016.