Iraq has launched its fifth+ and sixth licensing rounds in which it plans to award 30 new oil and gas projects.

Opec’s second-largest producer has set a January deadline for international energy companies to submit formal letters of intent to take part in the auctions, as it strives to boost gas production and cut imports.

The fifth+ round comprises 16 projects, some of which were not awarded from the fifth licensing round, an Iraqi Oil Ministry official told reporters at ADIPEC.