A last-minute burst of interest by multiple supermajors in a sought-after exploration block in South Africa’s sector of the prolific Orange basin will delay the conclusion of a farm-out process.

Block 3B/4B — an asset that could host 4 billion barrels of recoverable resources — is operated by Stockholm-listed independent Africa Oil, which together with its two partners are keen to farm out a combined 55% stake in the deep-water acreage.