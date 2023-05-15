Three oil companies have expressed interest in snapping up three blocks on offer in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s multi-phase licensing round.

The DR Congo is Africa’s second-largest country with significant hydrocarbon potential, although production — currently about 9000 barrels per day — to date has been confined almost exclusively to a littoral zone near Kinshasa.

Winning bids unveiled in DR Congo licence round, with $2 billion capex eyed for Lake Kivu
 Read more

This is despite significant oil and gas potential in rift plays in the east of the country that have proven so successful in Uganda and Kenya.