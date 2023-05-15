Three oil companies have expressed interest in snapping up three blocks on offer in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s multi-phase licensing round.

The DR Congo is Africa’s second-largest country with significant hydrocarbon potential, although production — currently about 9000 barrels per day — to date has been confined almost exclusively to a littoral zone near Kinshasa.

This is despite significant oil and gas potential in rift plays in the east of the country that have proven so successful in Uganda and Kenya.