TotalEnergies’ highly anticipated Nara-1X exploration probe in Namibia’s prolific Orange basin was a failure, according to chief executive Patrick Pouyanne.

However, on a positive note he said a just-completed drill stem test (DST) on the nearby Venus-1X was a success — confirming an earlier Upstream report — meaning that a development of the nearby Venus discovery will go ahead.

The French supermajor is now gearing up to test and drill more exploration and appraisal wells on and close to this huge oil and gas find, albeit Pouyanne downplayed top-end resource numbers for Venus doing the rounds in...