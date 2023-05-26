TotalEnergies has been forced to delay a production test on its Venus-1 discovery well offshore Namibia due to operational issues with its chosen drilling rig.

To date, the French supermajor is believed to have discovered about 2 billion barrels of oil at Venus, although the results of an ongoing exploration and appraisal drilling campaign could see this resource number increase significantly.

The Vantage-owned drillship Tungsten Explorer is close to completing the Venus-1A appraisal probe, some 13 kilometres north of the original discovery well, with Upstream reporting recently that the well hit reservoir as expected.