French supermajor TotalEnergies has set its sights on drilling early next year a high-impact exploration well in the shallow waters offshore Mexico.

TotalEnergies is currently drilling the Boox Peek-1EXP wildcat in Block 33 in the Sureste basin with the Borr Drilling jack-up rig Ran.

The company intends to continue exploration drilling in the Sureste basin next year with the drilling of the Ochkan-1EXP well in Block 15.