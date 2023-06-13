TotalEnergies has made a fresh oil and gas discovery offshore Nigeria which it aims to bring on stream via existing infrastructure.

Few exploration wells have been drilled in West Africa’s moribund oil and gas sector in recent years, largely due to fiscal uncertainties, and it is is too early to say if this latest probe is a harbinger of better times for Nigeria.

Nevertheless, the news will be a welcome boon to Nigeria’s recently elected President Bola Tinubu, who has some major challenges on his hands to boost the country’s attractiveness as an oil and gas play.