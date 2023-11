TotalEnergies’ Mangetti-1X exploration well in Namibia’s prolific Orange basin will also appraise the supermajor’s Venus oil discovery in Block 2913B, confirming an earlier report by Upstream.

Once this well has been completed, the supermajor might target a prospect further north before turning its attention to the southern part of the block where a 3D seismic shoot is due to kick off early next year.