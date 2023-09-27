TotalEnergies’ highly anticipated Nara-1X exploration probe in Namibia’s prolific Orange basin was a failure, according to chief executive Patrick Pouyanne.

However, on a positive note he said a just-completed drill stem test on the nearby Venus-1X was a success - confirming an earlier Upstream report, while also downplaying top-end resource numbers for Venus doing the rounds in the market.

The supermajor is now gearing up to test and drill more exploration and appraisal wells on and close to this huge oil and gas find and has also started early work on development studies.