Drilling operations at an exploration well in the UK’s West of Shetland area have been completed by operator TotalEnergies and its partners, with the resource not presenting an opportunity for viable exploitation.

Exploration drilling at the Benriach well, which was spudded in March this year, encountered gas-bearing sands in the target Royal Sovereign formation, minority project partner Kistos Energy said on Monday.

Kistos said “the discovered resource is expected to be sub-commercial” and, as a result, exploration drilling would be concluded.