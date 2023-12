European supermajors TotalEnergies and Shell, and Malaysia's Petronas have expanded their footprint offshore Suriname by being awarded new production sharing contracts in the South American nation.

Suriname state-owned oil company and market regulator Staatsolie in June received bids for three of the six blocks it put up for grabs — 63, 64, 65, 66, 67 and 68 — in water depths ranging from 400 to 3500 metres in the under-explored Demerara area.