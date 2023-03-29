French supermajor TotalEnergies has started drilling an important gas exploration well in the Greater Laggan Area in the UK’s West of Shetland oil and gas arena.

The Benriach-1 well, located on Block 206/05c, has been spudded using the semi-submersible drilling rig Transocean Barents, said joint venture partner Kistos Holdings.

The prospect is targeting proven plus probable prospective resources of 638 billion cubic feet of gas on an estimated gross basis.

The well is expected to be completed in the third quarter this year.