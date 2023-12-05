Australia-listed junior Invictus Energy has called a halt in the trading of its shares, the day after reporting that an exploration probe it is drilling in Zimbabwe was closing in on its main reservoir objective.

The securities of Invictus have been placed in a trading halt at the company’s request, pending an announcement.

Unless the Australian Stock Exchange decides otherwise, this halt process will remain until either the start of normal trading on 7 December 2023, or when a statement is released, whichever is the earliest.