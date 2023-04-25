Canadian independent Touchstone Exploration has completed the first of five potential production tests at site of its Royston discovery in Trinidad & Tobago, but results were underwhelming for the onshore light oil find.

The company in late 2021 successfully encountered hydrocarbons at the Royston-1 exploration well in the Ortoire block, unlocking 1000 feet of a significant turbidite formation called Herrera.

A couple of months ago, the company drilled a side-track well, Royston-1X, with the Star Valley Rig 25.

Even though the first production test at Royston-1X confirmed the presence of light crude, it was deemed as non-commercial.