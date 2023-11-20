Trinidad & Tobago-focused Trinity Exploration & Production is flow testing the discovered oil zones in the Lower Cruse 1 upper intervals of its Jacobin discovery.

Chief executive Jeremy Bridglalsingh said the company is moving up-hole to commence testing of the main zones of interest.

“The well-testing team has worked hard to try to achieve production from what was always going to be a challenging zone, but we will now take the valuable operational lessons learned and data gathered up-hole to what [are] expected to be more productive zones," he said.

The testing of the upper zones will be conducted by perforating via wireline and the rig is at the well site conducting preparatory work.

All regulatory approvals are in place for the next phase of the testing programme, the company said, aiming to perforate the upper zones in the well by mid-December. Reservoir behaviour will be closely monitored during the production testing phase and the testing regime will be adjusted in line with the well's performance.

Laboratory analysis of produced fluids and reservoir grain size and composition is ongoing in order to assist with Trinity's assessment of the future production potential of this zone.

Article continues below the advert

The upper two zones are well developed oil-bearing sandstone intervals, with thicker net pay zones for testing — with a combined test interval approximately five times that tested at the LC3 level — and generally better developed than the deeper reservoir encountered at the LC3 level.

The company believes the risk of experiencing material sand production issues is much reduced at this level but will be carefully monitored regardless as testing proceeds.