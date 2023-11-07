US independent Talos Energy and Spanish energy giant Repsol have signed an exploration agreement in the deep-water US Gulf of Mexico to jointly identify prospects to drill and develop quickly through Talos’ existing production facilities.

“We have recently signed an important exploration agreement with Repsol, where we are pooling resources with the goal of developing an inventory of impactful wells that could be tied to existing Talos infrastructure,” Talos chief executive Timothy Duncan said in the company’s third quarter report.