Two new oil discoveries have been made onshore North Africa, one in Egypt and the other in Libya.

The two finds exemplify how companies are opening their purse strings in order to replace declining reserves.

In Egypt's prolific Western Desert, Texas-based IPR Energy Group hit oil at a prospect on its North Beni Suef concession where a 3D seismic survey is also underway.

The NBS-1X probe flowed as much as 1120 barrels per day of 28.5