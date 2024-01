The share price of London-listed junior Eco Atlantic hit its lowest level in seven years in London today on news that TotalEnergies and Qatar Energy decided to exit its offshore exploration licence in Guyana.

Last year, Eco struck a deal to acquire Tullow Oil’s 60% interest in the Orinduik block, boosting its own holding to 75% and leaving a joint venture of TotalEnergies and Qatar Energy on 25%.